There are few cars from the postwar era more elegant than Bentley’s S1 Continental. At the top of the model line was the Park Ward 700 coachwork. Unlike customary offerings that were more of an adaptation than a ground up design, the Park Ward 700 body was an original design made of aluminum. Smooth flowing bodylines accented by just the right amount of brightwork and interiors reminiscent of artwork are just a few of the features that Park Ward brought to the rigid Bentley chassis. Additionally, the lightweight of the materials allowed for better performance over other bodied Continentals. In all, only 94 Drophead Coupés were made, making them one of the rarest Bentleys today.