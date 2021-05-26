Cancel
How to Keep Your Beach Chairs in Optimal Condition

By Nancy Mattia
marthastewart.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you spend a lot of time outdoors during the warm-weather months—going to the ocean, concerts, picnics, your kids' baseball games—you probably get good use out of your beach chairs. They're portable, lightweight, and convenient, but they may also look a bit worn if you ignore necessary maintenance and throw them into a corner of the garage after every use. Take a look at these tips on beach chair care below, and you will quickly discover that spending a few minutes on these seats is all you need to keep them in great condition for years to come.

