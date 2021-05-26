Three complete reserve training for Wallowa County
WALLOWA, OR – Three have completed the Basic Police Reserve Training for the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Department. Jeff Baty, Marc Christman, and Jennifer Harmon are now Deputies after successfully completing the Blue Mountain Community College’s online course. The class consisted of Zoom class meetings and online activities. The areas covered were Introduction to Law Enforcement, Use of Force/Civil Liabilities, Civil Warrants, Civil Law, Criminal Law, Juvenile Law, Domestic Violence, Sex Crimes, Elder Abuse, and Child Abuse, CIT/Mentally Ill Subjects, Traffic Laws, Forensics/Crime Scenes, Interview and Interrogation Techniques, Drug Investigation, and Tactical Communications and Radio Communications.elkhornmediagroup.com