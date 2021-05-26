newsbreak-logo
New Hartford, NY

Is New York Looking To Ban Delta 8 and Delta 10?

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 3 days ago
Is New York State now looking to ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 products?. Under proposed new state Health Department regulations, it looks like New York State is trying to ban these products. According to Syracuse.com, the proposed updates to regulations included a provision declaring that cannabinoid and cannabinol products made through a chemical process called isomerization can no longer be sold in New York. The new rules specified the compounds Delta 8 and Delta 10.

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

