June Heat Lifts Natural Gas Futures Early Ahead of Prompt Month Expiration

By Jeremiah Shelor
naturalgasintel.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecasts showing heat setting up over key demand regions in early June supported higher natural gas futures prices in early trading Wednesday. The expiring June contract was up 3.7 cents to $2.950/MMBtu at around 8:50 a.m. ET. July was up 3.0 cents to $3.004. The latest forecast from Bespoke Weather...

www.naturalgasintel.com
