Vicky Krieps was not Mia Hansen-Løve's first choice to star in “ Bergman Island.” She wasn’t the second, third or 12th choice either because the role of Chris a filmmaker who goes on a writing retreat to Fårö with her filmmaker husband, already belonged to Greta Gerwig But just a few months before filming, Gerwig was told if she wanted to direct “Little Women” it had to happen then. That’s where Krieps enters the picture. Like the rest of the world, Hansen-Løve had fallen for her in “Phantom Thread " And she liked that the actor would add...

