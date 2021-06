The Missouri Legislature has passed regulations that would keep an eye on religious boarding schools. Countless former students at some of these places say they been beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated long-term. The legislation would require safety inspections, background checks for employees and the schools must notify the state of their existence. Before a final vote on the bill, Representative Dave Griffith of Jefferson City says he hopes the bill sends the message that child abusers can run, but they can’t hide.