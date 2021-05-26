CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaters required to stop at aquatic invasive species inspection stations

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO – (Release provided by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) All watercraft entering Oregon are required to be inspected at an aquatic invasive species station when the stations are open. Failure to stop at an open station could result in a $110 fine. Inspection stations located in Ashland and...

