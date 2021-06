BAKER COUNTY– Oregon State Police (OSP) in Baker County where able to recover a stolen vehicle and take two run-away teenagers into custody earlier this week. According to reports from OSP, a trooper was advised of a possible sighting of a vehicle stolen in Idaho occupied by a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old female, both of Jerome, Idaho. The vehicle was located near mile post 308 east of Baker City and stopped. The two female juveniles were taken into custody without incident. They were transported to Baker County Juvenile Department. A dog in the vehicle was lodged in the Animal Clinic in Baker City.