FITCHBURG — A quality win against a quality opponent — and the first win of the Chad Garner Era at Fitchburg High School. Of course, the story is about the way the Red and Gray battled and came from three runs down to capture a 4-3 walk-off win against visiting Hudson Friday afternoon. FHS, which entered the game 0-3, utilized near-errorless ball in the field as well as timely hitting to topple the previously unbeaten Hawks (3-1).