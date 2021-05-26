CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested for child sex abuse

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON – Dean Robert Grove, 70, of Pendleton is being held on $1,750,000 bond for serious allegations of child sex abuse. Charges against him include first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy. He was arrested by Pendleton police Monday evening. Due to the sensitive nature of this active investigation...

