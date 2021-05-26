Nike x Drake NOCTA Cardinal Stock: Where to Buy & Resale Prices

The future of Kobe Bryant’s Nike line is in limbo and the uncertainty has added a new wrinkle to an already complicated sneaker legacy. The late NBA legend’s estate failed to reach an agreement to renew his deal in April, effectively ending an 18-year relationship, one of the strongest talent-endorser bonds of its kind. While the exact circumstances of the deal not being renewed weren’t made public, statements by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, allude to frustration with the availability of Bryant’s sneakers and the difficulties faced by fans trying to buy the shoes. Now, we could be down to the last few Nike Kobes that will ever release, and the shortage in supply combined with speculation over the future of the line has caused their resale value to skyrocket.