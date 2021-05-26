Nike x Drake NOCTA Cardinal Stock: Where to Buy & Resale Prices
Having just been named the artist of the decade at the Billboard Music Awards — complete with a very cute acceptance speech with his son — Drake’s talk of the town. No change there then. The Toronto artist isn’t just dominating headlines in music, either. His newest collection in partnership with Nike dropped at select retailers on May 20 and sold out swiftly. Luckily, if you missed it, you can secure your NOCTA "Cardinal Stock" goodies from StockX.www.highsnobiety.com