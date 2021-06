After having to cancel all performances last year, History Boy Theatre Company is excited to put on a show this weekend. Artistic Director Robby Pedersen says the Burnt Part Boys is set in a 1950s coal mining town in West Virginia. The musical is about a group of boys having to grow up without their dads, due to a coal mine cave-in. It also involves a set of ghost dads that died from that cave-in. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio this show was on his shortlist to do for a while.