Jesse Stirling Gentle, 21 of Idaho Falls, plead ‘not guilty’ to the murder of 72-year-old Merle Jay Sorensen, also of Idaho Falls, at an arraignment May 10. According to the court minutes from May 10, Gentle was informed of the first degree murder charge, which is punishable by a commitment to the Idaho Penitentiary for a maximum of ten years to life and or a fine of $50,000.