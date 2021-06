Dr. Jamie Sugg was administered the oath of office for District 5 School Board Member Tuesday night to fill the vacancy of Adam Duey who resigned. Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb gave the Enrollment/Attendance report for the month and said, “Attendance is 3,359 students, the same for the past several months and this is good,” said Dr. Lamb. “I want to thank the Board for their support it’s been a great year even in a pandemic.”