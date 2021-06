John Randall: Celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, May 30 at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Valley Grange Park in Richland, with food and beverages following. Those who would like to make a donation in Johnโ€™s memory may do so to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund, or the charity of oneโ€™s choice, through Tamiโ€™s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.