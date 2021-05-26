Re: That is like saying that suicide hotlines enable suicide.

Cancel
If so, please hang up and try again. It must be good stuff. The folks who used it on Live PD never even ask the price. Don't worry, in another 10 years when Marijuana has been. made legal nationwide our government overlords will be trying to figure out how to legalize heroin, cocaine and all opioids. And companies in the US will be making them. And when they do legalize them the taxes will be so high on these products it will still be cheaper to buy from the drug cartels in Mexico. The deaths from drugs won't go down and people won't have to worry about "oppressive" laws for buying drugs.

‘It’s just like a switch’: Isolation from COVID-19 quarantine drove man into a suicidal drug relapse

Sean Owen relapsed in January after he tested positive for the coronavirus. While that was far from his first relapse, it was by far the most dangerous. Owen, 31, started trying to quit heroin and stay sober in late 2019. His efforts began shortly after finishing a 2 ½ year stint in an Arizona prison for retail theft and heroin possession. He rode a Greyhound bus to Portland and worked to get his life in order, securing an apartment, a car and a solid union job installing windows in commercial buildings.
Casper, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyomingites can now text the suicide hotline

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Now Wyomingites have the option to text the statewide suicide hotline if they are in a crisis or just need some extra support. People can text (307) 776-0610 or call the national hotline at 1-800-TALK. In 2019, Wyoming had the second-highest suicide rates per...
What Suicide Taught Me

What Suicide Taught Me

As a nurse of more than 17 years, I could tell you stories of patients I have taken care of who have attempted suicide. The patients who were unsuccessful (thankfully) and ended up in the emergency room where they met the reality of their decision and a new chance at life.
Mental Healthfox13news.com

Youth suicide attempts increased 31% amid COVID-19 pandemic, CDC says

The number of suicide attempts amid the COVID-19 pandemic increased 31% among adolescents and especially among females, according to a weekly morbidity and mortality report released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data collected from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program observed mental health-related emergency department visits...
Law Enforcementabc17news.com

Use of neck restraints by law enforcement should be prohibited, American Academy of Neurology says

Law enforcement’s use of neck restraints such as chokeholds and strangleholds should be prohibited, the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) said Wednesday. “The deaths of George Floyd, Eric Garner, and other instances where neck restraints were used by law enforcement have called into question whether these restraints are controllable, safe, and non-lethal,” the organization, which represents neurologists and neuroscientists, said in a statement.
Public SafetyOZY

The Few, the Proud, the Suicidal

Because life is very rarely — despite what they would have us believe — like the movies. I joined the Marine Corps hoping to die. That is not the reason that I gave to my mother. I spoke to her in cliches. I told her I wanted to “be the best of the best,” to become part of a band of warriors. I “wanted to protect those who could not protect themselves.”
Arrest Suicides

Arrest Suicides

The Kashmiri language does not have a word for suicide. Not a long ago, it was compared with places like Kuwait where the suicide rate is amongst the lowest in the world. Of late, things seem to be changing for the worse as there has been a substantial increase in such tendencies. In some cases, the hidden trauma of life comes to fore and what unfolds is nothing but heart-wrenching. In such an incident recently, a young man, a B.Tech., from Avial village of Manzgam in D H Pora area Kulgam gulped some poisonous substance before recording a video, citing alleged reasons to take such an extreme step. Even though he was immediately hospitalized, he died on Saturday last, a day after consuming the poison substance.
Mental HealthNew York Post

Young adults with schizophrenia face highest suicide risk, study says

Suicide prevention efforts for those with schizophrenia should focus on young adults, researchers say, after a large study revealed heightened suicide risks in the 18-34 age group. Findings from Columbia University and Rutgers were published in JAMA Psychiatry last week, drawing from data on nearly 670,000 schizophrenic patients with Medicare...
Illinois Statetaorocks.com

Bill Requiring Illinois Communities to Implement New Suicide Prevention Hotline Number Awaiting Signature

SPRINGFIELD (IOCI RADIO) – Legislation addressing mental health emergencies is headed to the governor’s desk. A new nationwide suicide prevention hotline number, 988, will be operational next summer. A bill passed by lawmakers requires communities to coordinate the new number with their 911 systems, so that calls are directed appropriately for people to get the help they need.
Mental HealthColumbian

Letter: Prioritize suicide prevention

Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death across the U.S. Our members of Congress must do more and act now to make suicide prevention a national priority. I live with suicidal ideations and have lost multiple loved ones to suicide. By opening up the conversation we reduce the stigma and are able to save people, myself included.
Training reveals signs of suicide

Training reveals signs of suicide

SIPH Offers Free Suicide Prevention Training for the PublicQPR Training for suicide prevention will be offered free of charge to the public. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — the three simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. The 90-minute virtual training will be...
Colorado StateNews 8 KFMB

21 people indicted in multi-national marijuana and money laundering case in Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — Local and federal agencies announced Thursday afternoon a "major" grand jury indictment with statewide and national implications. The 45 count indictment charged 21 people. 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said the suspects were involved in organized crime. All of the suspects were charged with breaking the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) and some of the suspects had felony drug charges added, Kellner said.
Australiaiweller.com

Attempted suicides soar in Victoria

Forty-four per cent of Victorian emergency interventions from December 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, were responding to a young person immediate intent to suicide, while child abuse emergencies triggered 31 per cent.. “Where schools and other community connections may have previously played a role supporting young people at risk...
Health Serviceslawstreetmedia.com

FCC Opens Further Rulemaking on National Suicide Hotline Improvements

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) posted a further notice of Proposed Rulemaking. This notice begins a comment period under the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) regarding the proposed rules and actions the FCC intends to take regarding modernizing and improving access to the National Suicide Hotline in regards to the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018.
Colorado StateHouston Chronicle

21 indicted in illegal marijuana operation in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A group of 21 people accused of illegally growing and distributing marijuana in Colorado has been indicted in an alleged money-laundering scheme, county and federal officials said Thursday. They grew and distributed marijuana throughout the Denver metro area, with facilities to grow and stash the drugs across...
My Suicidal Pregnancy

My Suicidal Pregnancy

My husband and I were trying to get pregnant. I assumed it would take at least six months to a year based on some of my friends’ experiences. However, when the very first pregnancy test came back positive I thought we were pretty awesome. In fact, I thought I was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

When Is a Civil Forfeiture Based on Drug Offenses Excessive? Always.

The Indiana Supreme Court yesterday concluded that civil forfeiture of a Land Rover "worth at least $35,000" that was used to sell small amounts of heroin violated the Eighth Amendment's prohibition of "excessive fines." As Reason's Billy Binion noted, the decision suggests a promising new avenue for constitutional challenges to civil forfeiture of allegedly crime-tainted property. But the court's analysis in Indiana v. Timbs also shows how subjective the question of proportionality can be in such cases and the extent to which that judgment depends on dubious assertions rooted in the morally bankrupt logic of drug prohibition.