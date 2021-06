I very much live by the old “never say never” adage, especially when it comes to fashion trends, but there are certain shoe styles that I can say with confidence I can’t imagine myself wearing again. We live in a time in fashion when even “ugly” trends have a tendency to become wildly popular. I embrace some of them, but there are other shoe trends that I tend to say “been there, done that” about, for one reason or another (most of which have to do with seeing old photos of myself wearing them).