The Pennsylvania Wine Society will spend part of Sunday sampling several Washington State wines during the latest of its free remote tasting series. Joe Via will handle the presentation, which runs from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Via spent more than 30 years with the PLCB, first at the store level and then as a buyer, and finally as a wine and spirits educator at the PLCB Training Academy in its Central Region (Region 2). He had the luxury of traveling internationally and still retains contacts all over the globe.