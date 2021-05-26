DC Reveals The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox Series

DC Comics is letting Joker present comic book readers with a puzzle to solve. This week, DC Comics announced The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #1, from writer Matthew Rosenberg and artists Jesús Merino, Joshua Hixon, and Ulises Arreola. The first installment in a seven-issue series begins with the Gotham City Police Department discovering a corpse in a magic box. They question the many killers they have imprisoned, and the Joker, it turns out, is more than happy to talk. Of course, relying on the Joker is always a dangerous game. Over the seven issues of the series, the Joker will tell stories about each of his fellow prisoners. Do these stories contain clues to solve the mystery? Is this another of Joker's games? That's up to readers to decide.