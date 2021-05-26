Cancel
Cruella Review: Emma Stone Slays in Wickedly Stylish Prequel

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney's recent slate of live-action remakes have mostly felt like pale imitations of their animated counterparts, but Cruella manages to stand above the rest thanks to its original story. The new movie is a prequel starring Emma Stone as Estella, the younger version of 101 Dalmatians' infamous villain, Cruella de Vil. This 1970s romp explains how the fashion-obsessed opportunist went from being a small-time thief to an aspiring designer hell-bent on taking down London's biggest fashion maven, The Baroness (Emma Thompson). The movie isn't perfect by any means and it could have been at least 30 minutes shorter, but between Craig Gillespie's creative direction, Jenny Beavan's electric costume design, and the wickedly captivating performances by Stone and Thompson, Cruella is easily one of Disney's best live-action films to date.

