Green Bay, WI

UW-Green Bay adds criminal justice minor

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay has announced a new minor in criminal justice. The minor is part of UW-Green Bay's Public and Environmental Affairs program. It will explore and critically analyze crime prevention to corrections issues from multiple perspectives. Students can enroll immediately in the 24-credit minor. “Now is...

