Spark Spotlight: CEPA Gallery, Organization of the Year Finalist

A college list. What is it, and how do you make yours?. Creating a list of the colleges that interest you is just the beginning of your college search, and there’s really no one-size-fits-all approach: the length, format, and fancy color-coding system of your college list is totally up to you. You can gain exposure to a wide variety of schools by attending events like National Portfolio Days or college fairs, talking with your school’s guidance counselor or your art teacher, and attending programs like tours and information sessions. Don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions! There’s no need to rank schools or make pros & cons lists quite yet – just get started by writing down the schools that interest you and a few details about why. To help you get started on making your list, I invited current SMFA at Tufts students Pamela and Maddy to share their perspective on a few key points that you’ll want to factor in: