Spark Spotlight: CEPA Gallery, Organization of the Year Finalist

By Arts Services Inc. (ASI)
buffalorising.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spark Awards celebrate and recognize outstanding individuals and organizations from across the Western New York arts community for their dedication, talent, and impact on the arts and cultural sector. This year’s presentation will be streamed for free on our YouTube page on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm.

