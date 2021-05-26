Hey Disneyland, Can We Trade in ToonTown for a Villains: Isle of the Lost?

Respectfully, I am usually of the belief that we should be preserving all that Disney has to offer rather than tearing it down for the latest and greatest action franchise. However, I'm looking at this prime piece of real estate and can't help but think there has to be a better way. Mickey's Toontown was added to the outskirts of Disneyland park in 1993, and to be honest, it has always felt like a bit of an add-on, not having any flow or natural traffic. Even when my children were younger, we usually avoided this part of the park as after a quick- and crowded- walkthrough of Minnie's house, there wasn't much draw for us there.