WalkOut Retrofits Shopping Carts with Cameras and Screens for Cashierless Checkout
For retailers looking to explore cashierless checkout, there are two big models emerging: retrofit the store with cameras and computer vision, or retrofit the shopping carts with smaller versions of that same tech. Tel Aviv, Israel-based WalkOut falls into the latter category. It provides retailers with kits that not only transform existing shopping carts into mobile cashierless checkout stations, but also a personalized advertising and recommendation platform.thespoon.tech