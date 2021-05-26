WalkOut Retrofits Shopping Carts with Cameras and Screens for Cashierless Checkout

I want to tell you what happened to me at the self-checkout lane. I only had a few things to buy, so I scanned them in. Then, I scanned my coupons, but one of them did not scan. I pressed the button for assistance, and a worker came over to help. Before she even tried to scan the coupon in question, she pressed a button and the register screen played a video of my entire transaction! I saw myself scanning each item, and each coupon I scanned up until that point was also displayed right on the screen.