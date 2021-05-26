Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

WalkOut Retrofits Shopping Carts with Cameras and Screens for Cashierless Checkout

By Chris Albrecht
Posted by 
TheSpoon
TheSpoon
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For retailers looking to explore cashierless checkout, there are two big models emerging: retrofit the store with cameras and computer vision, or retrofit the shopping carts with smaller versions of that same tech. Tel Aviv, Israel-based WalkOut falls into the latter category. It provides retailers with kits that not only transform existing shopping carts into mobile cashierless checkout stations, but also a personalized advertising and recommendation platform.

thespoon.tech
TheSpoon

TheSpoon

Seattle, WA
218
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spoon provides daily reporting and insight into the food tech revolution. We talk to the innovators, disruptors and creators helping to reinvent food, cooking and the kitchen and bring those conversations to you in the form of interviews, deep dive analysis, newsletters, podcasts and videos

 https://thespoon.tech/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkout#Retrofit#Advertising#Shopping Carts#Kroger#Traditional Retailers#Mobile Customers#Computer Models#Veeve#Imagr#Supersmart#European#Smart Carts#Cashierless Checkout#Customers Shop#Cameras#Items People#Bulk Items#Inventory Levels#Retailers Insight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Amazon
Related
NWI.com

SUPER-COUPONING: Smile! Your checkout may be on camera

I want to tell you what happened to me at the self-checkout lane. I only had a few things to buy, so I scanned them in. Then, I scanned my coupons, but one of them did not scan. I pressed the button for assistance, and a worker came over to help. Before she even tried to scan the coupon in question, she pressed a button and the register screen played a video of my entire transaction! I saw myself scanning each item, and each coupon I scanned up until that point was also displayed right on the screen.
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

NEW REPORT: 84 Pct Of Consumers Value Digital Security Over Checkout Friction When Shopping First Time Merchants

Data security — and the robust infrastructure to support it — is much more than a barrier that can prevent costly cyberattacks. PYMNTS’ research shows that data security is an essential component of customer service, signaling trustworthiness to consumers who want safe customer experiences as much or even more than they want frictionless checkouts, especially when it comes to mobile devices.
Technologynfcw.com

Continente opens cashierless supermarket in Portugal

Portuguese supermarket chain Continente has opened its first autonomous cashierless store in Lisbon, enabling customers to use a QR code generated in the company’s Labs app to access the shop and automatically pay for their purchases from their mobile phone without needing to scan their goods or use a checkout.
Lifestylethepaypers.com

Uplift, Vegas.com partner to offer consumers a BNPL option at checkout

Uplift has partnered with Las Vegas travel booking platform Vegas.com. According to the press release, the initiative comes as domestic travel is heating up in the US, with air travel bookings up 73% compared to 2020. Thanks to the partnership, customers can book many of the most popular hotels and packages via Vegas.com mobile website while using Uplift’s flexible payment options to pay for their trip. By using Uplift as a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment option, consumers can book their Las Vegas vacation at any time and spread the cost of the trip over affordable monthly payments.
Economyinputmag.com

Seoul's new cashierless store is like Amazon Go but much sexier

Just like with Amazon’s Go chain of convenience stores, customers at the Uncommon Store download an app before shopping and then scan their phone at the entrance. Once inside, they grab what they’d like and walk out, with items automatically charged to a card on file. The potential of such...
BusinessPosted by
TheSpoon

Grabango Raises $39M Series B Funding for Cashierless Checkout

Cashierless checkout startup Grabango announced today that it has raised a $39 million Series B round of funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures with participation from Founders Fund, Unilever Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, and WIND Ventures. This brings the total amount of funding raised by the company to $71.2 million.
Retailgrocerydive.com

Meet the smart cart tech firm retrofitting grocery carts

A new technology firm aims to give grocers a less expensive smart cart option that lets shoppers skip checkout lines while also offering in-store digital promotions. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, WalkOut has developed an autonomous end-to-end checkout platform that retrofits grocers’ existing carts to turn them into smart carts by using cameras, computer vision and machine learning to identify when items are added and removed.
InternetStreetInsider.com

Print On Demand Merchandise For E-Commerce/Shopping Cart Website Solution Launch

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BestBrandMerch, based in Spruce Grove, Alberta, now provides small businesses and social media influencers with pre-loaded, branded merchandise websites that come with a range of new features. Spruce Grove,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
TheSpoon

Why 10-Minute Grocery Startups Are Not the Next Kozmo.com

Spoon readers of a certain age will undoubtedly remember Kozmo.com, the turn-of-the-century online service that would deliver snacks, magazines, DVDs and more to you in under an hour. Have a hankering for some Ben & Jerry’s while watching Gladiator? Kozmo would whisk both over to you with no delivery fee. It was glorious.
Seattle, WAPosted by
TheSpoon

Starbucks Reinstates Its Reusable Cup Program With a Low-Tech Twist

Starbucks will reinstate its reusable cup program in the U.S. on June 22, more than a year after suspending the program because of COVID-19-related safety concerns. The Seattle coffee giant halted its longtime reusable cup program in March of 2020. Since then, the chain has only served up beverages in its own to-go cups. However, as Starbucks pointed out in a letter this week, the company has a goal to reduce single-use cup waste by 50 percent by 2030 as part of a larger, multi-decade goal of becoming a resource positive company.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheSpoon

Instacart Expands 7-Eleven Delivery Nationwide

Instacart announced today that it is expanding its delivery partnership with 7-Eleven across the U.S. Instacart will now deliver food, household items, alcohol, snacks and more from roughly 6,000 7-Eleven stores across 33 states and Washington, D.C. in as little as 30 minutes. Customers looking to get items delivered from...
RestaurantsPosted by
TheSpoon

A Virtual Restaurant Brand to Support Bitcoin, ‘Take On’ Big Pizza

Bitcoin Pizza Day is coming up, which makes it an apt time to launch a bitcoin-themed virtual pizza restaurant. Anthony Pompliano, an entrepreneur and investor, announced today he is launching Bitcoin Pizza, a pop-up restaurant brand that will partner with independent pizza shops to deliver pies from May 22–29. (May 22 is the official Bitcoin Pizza Day.)
Seattle, WAPosted by
TheSpoon

Instacart Launches 30-Minute Delivery in Select Cities

Instacart announced today that it is rolling out 30-minute grocery delivery in 15 of its markets across the U.S. through a number of its retail partners. The launch is part of a new “Priority Delivery” service that will also include 45 and 60 minute delivery for more customers in more cities nationwide. The move towards faster delivery comes amid mounting pressure from a new crop of startups promising delivery of groceries in as little as ten minutes.