Tucked inside a Chevron gas station on Kirkwood Road is one of the best-kept secrets in Stafford. Charlie’s Tacos is a local favorite for breakfast and lunch tacos, and I soon learned I wasn’t the only one who had trouble finding the place, which is close to where Stafford meets neighboring Meadows Place. As I waited for my food, I heard an employee offering directions over the phone to Charlie’s, saying it was most easily accessed by heading east on Sugar Grove Boulevard, as I had found out for myself moments earlier.