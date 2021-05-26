No, You're Not Doomed to a Bad Relationship With Money
Pre-pandemic, many dancers' incomes were project-based, at best, and unpredictable at worst. Of course, once COVID-19 took hold, performance gigs dried up and artists' finances, consequently, took a huge hit. For many, that meant reconfiguring their budgets, not just once, but often. For choreographer Tariq Darrell O'Meally, budgeting over the last year has been an ever-morphing experience—and he's likely not alone. "It's kind of like building the plane as you're flying it," he says.www.dancemagazine.com