Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Haerle has paid tribute to late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen with a brand new single entitled "Eddie", that was released today (June 9th). David had this to say, "I love Van Halen. I was 11 years old riding in the car with my dad near our home in Los Angeles and 'Runnin' With The Devil' came thundering across the airwaves. That sound spoke to me. The song starts off with the backwards blare of car horns and a thumping bass line. Followed by the sound of Eddie Van Halen's guitar and the drums kicking in.