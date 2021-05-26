ATV ride in Norwood raises over $6,000

The 9th annual Dustin Berger ATV Ride attracted 319 machines and 565 riders and raised $6,348 with the money donated to the Norwood-Norfolk Figure Skating Club. Following the ride, many people returned to the Norwood American Legion for hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and homemade cookies. Event organizers expressed special thanks to Dustin’s best friend Jake Clark and Dustin’s family, including Mary, Todd, Gavin, Makayla and Marayna. The Final Tough winner was Peter Barkley. The 50-50 prize has not been claimed. The winning number for $442.50 is 2437835. Please call 315-244-2325 to claim. Pictured above, from the left, are Dustin’s mother Mary Phillips, club representative Mary Mossow, Jace Clark, Jake Clark, and Dustin’s sisters Marayna and Makayla. Photo submitted by Elaine Saarinen.