Gov. Holcomb Traveling to Israel

By Office of Gov. Holcomb
eaglecountryonline.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is traveling to Israel this week at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The governor will be in the country today and Wednesday. “I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an...

www.eaglecountryonline.com
