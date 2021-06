IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING POWHATAN CONVENIENCE CENTER OPERATIONS-JUNE 12 and JUNE 13, 2021. Due to an equipment failure on Waste Management's compactor, the Powhatan County Convenience Center will be operating with only one compactor thru the weekend (June 12 and 13). The Convenience Center will not be accepting free loads or large bulky materials in order to conserve space and remain open thru the weekend. Citizens may experience longer than usual wait times. Citizens are encouraged to delay bringing household waste to the Convenience Center until next week when the repair will be complete and the compactor back in service. We appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience.