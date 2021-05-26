Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Haven, CT

Officials: West Haven battling garbage on 'streets, in our parks and at our beaches'

By Brian Zahn
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HAVEN — This is a city that never stays clean for long, despite their best efforts, officials say. The problem has spread to the point that residents have taken to social media platforms such as Facebook to complain about litter on the beach, mattresses and tires dumped on the sides of roads and other blight. Littering and dumping in West Haven is so commonplace that City Council members have taken it into their own hands in their respective districts.

www.nhregister.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Haven, CT
West Haven, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Public Works Department#Landlords#Spring Street#City Police#Police Officials#State Officials#Facebook#The Police Department#City Officials#Trash#Neighborhood Groups#Nearby Businesses#Litter#Community Cleanup#City Council Members#Investigating Blight#Grounds#Beautification Committees#Concerned Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut StateDoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
West Haven, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

West Haven police to conduct seat belt enforcement campaign

WEST HAVEN — The Police Department will be conducting a “click it or ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign through June 6, according to a release. The department will “conduct safety checks for seat belt use in our busiest intersections,” the release said. “The goal of our participation in this program...
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
West Haven, CTcityofwesthaven.com

Apraxia Awareness Day declared in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, May 14, 2021 — (Pictured): Forest Elementary School second grader Nicholas Gorske receives a proclamation from Mayor Nancy R. Rossi, left, declaring Apraxia Awareness Day in West Haven on Friday, May 14. Shown with them are, from left, Forest Principal Thomas J. Hunt; Nicholas’ aunt, Aryanna Gorske; second...