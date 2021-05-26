Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

ScaleFlux Lowers Total Cost of Ownership for Flash Storage with Micron QLC

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 29 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 — ScaleFlux, Inc., a leader in deploying Computational Storage at scale, today announced it has expanded its Computational Storage Drive (CSD) portfolio to include quad-level cell (QLC) NAND Flash storage from Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU). These new QLC drives — with integrated and transparent compression — dramatically improve the affordability of Flash storage, reducing costs to less than $0.01 per gigabyte per year.

www.hpcwire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Storage#Data Storage#Solid State Storage#Qlc#Scaleflux Inc#Nand Flash#Micron Technology#Tlc#The Data Scale Edition#Csd#Computational Storage#Qlc Nand#Nand Component Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Native Blackbird Delivers Up To 35% Lower Total Cost of Ownership Than Cloud Adapted On Premise Video Editing

Blackbird plc the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, today launches its report ‘Video editing in the cloud: An analysis of the true Total Cost of Ownership’. Based on independent research, the report highlights the hidden costs of traditional on premise video editing workflows adapted for the cloud, known as ‘cloud based’, when compared to cloud native Blackbird.
Cell Phoneshelpnetsecurity.com

Western Digital announces iNAND MC EU551 storage solution for 5G smartphone users

Western Digital announced its second-generation UFS 3.1 storage solution for 5G smartphones. The new Western Digital iNAND MC EU551 delivers the high-performance storage consumers need to be able to use their phones for emerging applications like ultra-high-resolution cameras, AR/VR, gaming and 8K video. IDC expects 5G smartphone shipments to account...
Computersgamingtrend.com

Seagate preps next-gen NVMe with FireCuda 530 PCIe drive Gen4 SSD

At their Seagate Gaming Virtual Event this afternoon, the team announced a brand new entry into their FireCuda NVMe drive lineup, and boy it’s a doozy! The FireCuda 530 is a PCIe Gen4 chip, offering a staggering 12x speed increase over SATA-based SSDs. How fast is that? Well, try 7300 MB/s read speeds — more than double that of Gen3 PCIe SSDs.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Dell’s PowerFlex software-defined storage offering adds support for Nvidia GPUs to power new AI workloads

Dell Technologies Inc. today is updating its software-defined storage offering Dell EMC PowerFlex with new automation capabilities, extended features for software containers and improvements to security and compliance. Dell EMC PowerFlex is a software offering that transforms a company’s existing servers’ local drives and local area networks into block storage...
Video Gamesxda-developers

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open-source DLSS, available now

By now, you’ve probably already heard a bit about DLSS. Short for Deep Learning Super Sampling, it’s a technology introduced by NVIDIA for its GeForce RTX GPUs, and it allows games to run at higher resolutions through upscaling. It’s only available on certain NVIDIA GPUs, but now, AMD has finally launched its own version of it. AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is available starting today, and it’s essentially a more open version of DLSS.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can Micron Technology Stock Really Double?

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock has underperformed the broader market so far in 2021, but Wall Street expects the memory specialist to soar remarkably in the coming year. Analyst Hans Mosesmann of Rosenblatt Securities has a one-year price target of $165 on Micron stock, which is more than double its current value.
BusinessZDNet

Intel forms Accelerated Computing, Software business units

Chip giant Intel this afternoon said it will create two new business units, an Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, and a Software and Advanced Technology Group. The former will focus on high-performance computing and also graphics technology, while the latter will "drive Intel's vision for software," the company said.
Computersboxden.com

AMD FSR Review by Digital Foundry.

Looks a little spotty for it's launch, but DLSS 1.0 was ehhh when it launched and now everyone loves DLSS 2.0 so hopefully it'll get better over time with more tuning and work. More interested in how this looks over time for the consoles this generation than anything. As expected....
Electronicsstateofpress.com

Get a massive 4TB SSD for just $323, a historic low price

The Samsung 870 Qvo, the best value SATA SSD, is available in sizes up to 8TB, making it a great option for storing a huge amount of games and media on PC or consoles like the PS4 Pro. Today the 4TB model has been sharply discounted on Amazon, to just $323. That’s 25% off the previous price of $430 and a new historic low.
Electronicsdesign-reuse.com

New Lattice CertusPro-NX General Purpose FPGAs Deliver Advanced System Bandwidth and Memory Capabilities to Edge Applications

Highest Logic Density Lattice Nexus-Based Product Family Features Best-in-Class Power Efficiency, Performance, and Small Form Factor. “Many Edge devices require low power consumption for better thermal management, high system bandwidth for fast chip-to-chip communication, components with small form factors for compact device designs, robust memory resources to support data processing, and high reliability for mission-critical applications,” said Linley Gwennap, Principal Analyst at The Linley Group. “Lattice’s CertusPro-NX FPGAs address all of these factors; in particular, they far exceed the competition in mean time between failures (MTBF) and offer the lowest power in their class.”
Businesssandiegosun.com

14.4% CAGR, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Demand Scenario with $12,971.3 Million by 2027

VDI is becoming popular among enterprises where remote working and BYOD trends are common, as these solutions offer greater control over user's applications, desktops, and other resources. It also enables companies to control and secure the access and distribution of sensitive data. Therefore, the rising demand for enhanced productivity and cost reduction is supporting the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market. North America accounts for the largest share of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to the advancements in technologies and a large number of VDI providers present in the US and Canada.
SoftwareHPCwire

KIOXIA KumoScale Software v3.18 Delivers Support for OpenStack Infrastructure Wallaby Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2021 — KIOXIA America, Inc. has released version 3.18 of its KumoScale storage platform built around the NVMe-oF (NVM Express over Fabrics) protocol. Designed for deployment at data center scale, the KumoScale storage platform delivers high performance NVMe (NVM Express) flash storage as a disaggregated networked service. Major features in KumoScale software version 3.18 include native integration with OpenStack infrastructure Wallaby release and BGP-based multipath networking.
Technologyvmblog.com

KIOXIA America Showcases PCIe 4.0, 24G SAS SSDs at HPE Discover

This week at HPE Discover 2021, KIOXIA America, Inc. will showcase its broad lineup of next-gen, flash-based solid state drives (SSDs) that deliver the performance, reliability and flexibility needed to prepare for the next wave of digital transformation - from the edge to the cloud. KIOXIA has been collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to create best-in-class storage solutions for years, and the company's products enable a broad range of HPE solutions, from mobile to datacenter to enterprise.
Business1stnews.com

Intel restructures to create units for GPU, high-performance computing

Intel – Chipmaker said on Tuesday it would create two new business units that would focus separately on software and high-performance computing and graphics. Intel also said current executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will take on new senior leadership roles; while technology industry veterans Nick McKeown and Greg Lavender will join the company.
Businesswepc.com

Apple Cuts Intel CPUs – Intel Loses Notebook Market Share

According to a report by DigiTimes (which I’m afraid you will need to pay to access), Apple intends to reduce the number of CPUs it purchases from Intel for its notebooks. Apple plans to cut its Intel CPU orders by 50%, and instead replace them with its own in-house CPUs by the end of 2022, with most of these losses coming this year in 2021. The eventual aim of Apple is to cut all CPU orders from Intel, becoming entirely reliant on its own silicon, though we do not know over what time frame this will occur.
Stockstipranks.com

Intel vs. Micron: Which Semiconductor Stock Is Primed For Upside In 2021?

Semiconductors are increasingly being used in different applications, including 5G, data centers, Internet of Things (IoT), mobiles and automotive applications. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, while the semiconductor market was worth $425.96 billion last year, it is expected to grow to $803.15 billion in 2028. This indicates a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2021 and 2028.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung chip with AMD GPU may also ship with Vivo flagship device

While we know that Samsung and AMD are working together for a new chipset that features team red’s GPU, it seems that this chip might not be exclusive to the South Korean tech giant. According to a tipster on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, the new chipset that features AMD’s...