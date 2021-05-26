ScaleFlux Lowers Total Cost of Ownership for Flash Storage with Micron QLC

According to a report by DigiTimes (which I’m afraid you will need to pay to access), Apple intends to reduce the number of CPUs it purchases from Intel for its notebooks. Apple plans to cut its Intel CPU orders by 50%, and instead replace them with its own in-house CPUs by the end of 2022, with most of these losses coming this year in 2021. The eventual aim of Apple is to cut all CPU orders from Intel, becoming entirely reliant on its own silicon, though we do not know over what time frame this will occur.