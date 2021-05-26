ScaleFlux Lowers Total Cost of Ownership for Flash Storage with Micron QLC
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2021 — ScaleFlux, Inc., a leader in deploying Computational Storage at scale, today announced it has expanded its Computational Storage Drive (CSD) portfolio to include quad-level cell (QLC) NAND Flash storage from Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU). These new QLC drives — with integrated and transparent compression — dramatically improve the affordability of Flash storage, reducing costs to less than $0.01 per gigabyte per year.www.hpcwire.com