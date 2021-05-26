2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive – Fitting Right In

While spotting a Chevy sports car on North American roads isn't too difficult, the same can't be said in Japan. Here, you're much more likely to be confronted by a sea of compacts from the likes of Toyota and Honda. But the Chevrolet Corvette C8 has finally landed in Japan. We knew early in 2020 that right-hand-drive versions of the mid-engine sports car would be built and Japanese customers were quick to place their orders for the hot Chevy. To celebrate the arrival of the C8 in Japan, five of the first RHD variants were driven on the Fuji Speedway as part of an online event. Customers were initially meant to be invited but due to the pandemic, an online event was streamed instead.