Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chelsea, MI

2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive – Fitting Right In

By Tim Healey
Truth About Cars
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding outside a building that typically hosts weddings in downtown Chelsea, Michigan, a fellow auto journalist and I chatted through our masks about how it’s getting harder and harder to write about crossovers, because so many of them are just in that happy middle – not particularly great, and certainly not bad.

www.thetruthaboutcars.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Chelsea, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Cars#Fuel Economy#Ford Bronco Sport#Driving#Vw Cars#Vw Models#Compact Cars#Sports Cars#Mqb#Tiguan#Subaru#Dsg#Xm#Android Auto#Usb#Wi Fi#Chevrolet Trailblazer#Snow Belters#Fwd Sel#All Wheel Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Apple
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Carsrepairerdrivennews.com

2022 Volkswagen Taos: Many ‘thinner and lighter’ steel parts

The completely new 2022 Volkswagen Taos is meant to be a smaller and cheaper sibling to the Tiguan, but the crossover still packs in a lot of technology and higher-strength steels, according to VW. The Taos incorporates the MQB platform Volkswagen has been using for many of its recent model...
CarsAutoblog

2022 Volkswagen Taos adds rugged Basecamp appearance package

We just drove the 2022 Volkswagen Taos for the first time a couple of weeks ago and found it to be a well executed little crossover for the most part. Today, VW is trying to broaden appeal with a new Taos Basecamp package. It’s similar in concept to what VW...
Buying Carsnny360.com

For subcompact SUVs, 2022 Volkswagen Taos hits a sweet spot

After years banging its head on the wall trying to convince American drivers to buy small cars, Volkswagen tried something novel a couple of years ago: selling what we wanted, not what the German automaker felt like building. The result has been a string of successes. Who could’ve guessed?. Starting...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Buick Encore GX vs. 2022 Volkswagen Taos: Dimensional Comparison

Volkswagen unveiled the new 2022 Taos crossover late last year, pulling the sheets on a fresh subcompact-plus entry set to rival the 2022 Buick Encore GX. Now, we’re taking a look at how these two crossovers compare with regard to the exterior dimensions, interior dimensions, and cargo room in the following GM Authority Dimensional comparison.
Carsagirlsguidetocars.com

2022 Volkswagen Taos: The Small But Smart Starter Crossover

If it seems you can’t glance out your windshield without spotting a Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, or Chevrolet Equinox, it’s not your imagination. Three of every four cars on the road these days is a truck or SUV. The smallest of these SUVs – also known as compact crossovers – are enjoying the biggest heyday, with sales outpacing the overall industry.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Volkswagen reveals a complete accessory line for the Taos SUV

Volkswagen of America has revealed a new line of accessories for its Taos compact SUV. All the accessories are meant to complement the style of the SUV and make it more adaptable to the different things customers want to do with their vehicle. VW says the line of accessories for the smaller Taos SUV comes after it received an overwhelmingly positive response to the Basecamp line of accessories for its Atlas full-size SUV.
CarsArs Technica

What would you pay for autonomous driving? Volkswagen hopes $8.50 per hour

The future of driving may cost you $8.50 per hour if Volkswagen follows through on its boardroom musings. The German automaker is considering charging an hourly fee for access to autonomous driving features once those features are ready. The company is also exploring a range of subscription features for its electric vehicles, including “range or performance” increases that can be purchased on an hourly or daily basis, said Thomas Ulbrich, a Volkswagen board member, to the German newspaper Die Welt. Ulbrich said the first subscription features will appear in the second quarter of 2022 in vehicles based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which underpins the company's new ID.3 compact car and ID.4 crossover.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

First Drive: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Nissan is in the midst of a massive product rollout, with the last of 10 all-new or completely redesigned products set to reach showrooms by next winter. The list is a diverse one, with classic sedans like Sentra, and even a new battery-electric vehicle, the Ariya. But the emphasis, in line with the times, is on SUVs.
Worldphilkotse.com

Drive home a brand-new Volkswagen Santana for only P599K this month

Volkswagen PH and BPI are offering cash discounts on select models. Volkswagen Philippines teamed up with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to offer pretty exciting deals for its select models that will be available until June 30, 2021. If you're planning on getting a Santana, take note of...
WorldPosted by
CarBuzz.com

First Right-Hand-Drive Corvette C8 Debuts In Japan

While spotting a Chevy sports car on North American roads isn't too difficult, the same can't be said in Japan. Here, you're much more likely to be confronted by a sea of compacts from the likes of Toyota and Honda. But the Chevrolet Corvette C8 has finally landed in Japan. We knew early in 2020 that right-hand-drive versions of the mid-engine sports car would be built and Japanese customers were quick to place their orders for the hot Chevy. To celebrate the arrival of the C8 in Japan, five of the first RHD variants were driven on the Fuji Speedway as part of an online event. Customers were initially meant to be invited but due to the pandemic, an online event was streamed instead.
Carstopgear.com

The new Volkswagen Multivan is here

This is the Volkswagen Multivan, the replacement for the outgoing Caravelle MPV and VW’s new Swiss-Army-knife-on-four-wheels for family holidays, moving house and everything else in between. The reason for the name change? This isn’t just a light-touch facelift, underneath some big alterations have been made. The Multivan has exchanged the...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

First Drive: 2004 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

From the July 2004 issue of Car and Driver. Riding the range in the Hill Country of Texas singing "Whoopee Ti-Yi-Yo" and drawing bovine stares from longhorn steers ruminating among the mesquite on a 40,000-acre ranch, we wondered if there could be a better place to wring out a new Jeep Wrangler. There could not. This patch of Willie Nelson land is crisscrossed with every kind of road from interstate to meandering macadam to dusty dirt. And for some earnest off-roading, the vast expanse of the YO Ranch near Fredericksburg offers steep escarpments made treacherous by mud, loose shale, and rocks the size of armadillos (and vice versa).
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Volkswagen Taos: You’ll Pay Up to $900 Extra for These Advanced Safety Features

Volkswagen is on the verge of introducing a brand-new vehicle to their line-up. It’s named the newcomer the Volkswagen Taos, which also happens to be the name of a giant automaton that’s found in Greek mythology. While the automaton the vehicle is named after might be a giant, the VW Taos isn’t; in fact, some people have even gotten into the habit of calling it a baby Volkswagen Tiguan.
Carsava360.com

2021 Kia Cerato First Drive Review | Drive.com.au

READ MORE: https://www.caradvice.com.au/958705/2021-kia-cerato-launch-review//?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=YT_DESC. For 2021, the brand has given its small car a midlife update, which we had the pleasure of sampling on a quick drive through the Southern Highlands and South Coast districts of New South Wales. ------------------------------------------------------------- CarAdvice.com is where Australians turn to for the most comprehensive independent...
Carsava360.com

2021 Toyota Kluger First Drive Review | CarAdvice | Drive

READ MORE: https://www.caradvice.com.au/958349/2021-toyota-kluger-launch-review/?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=YT_DESC. In addition to being completely new from the ground up, the new Toyota Kluger will offer local buyers the choice of hybrid power for the first time. #ToyotaKluger #KlugerReview #KlugerHybrid. ------------------------------------------------------------- CarAdvice.com is where Australians turn to for the most comprehensive independent reviews of new cars. Our...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This 1992 Toyota Coaster RV Minibus Is Right Hand Drive

Have you ever heard of a 1992 Toyota Coaster Camping Saloon RV minibus? You can call it a camping saloon, camper van, an RV, or the original title of minibus. However, this specific Toyota RV minimus only has about 119,000 miles and is ready for some sleepovers in the woods.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Volkswagen Jetta

The Volkswagen Jetta is a bit of an automotive conundrum. All three of its available turbocharged four-cylinder engines are refined and pleasant to drive, and the 2.0-liter under the hood of the Jetta GLI is truly fun to flog. Characteristic of a Volkswagen, the Jetta has competent handling and a functional interior. But despite these promising characteristics, the Jetta completely fails to set the heart racing. Snore-inducing exterior styling may be a culprit, or the fact that this sedan is not nearly as flexible or practical as its stablemate, the hatchback Volkswagen Golf. Whatever the reason, the Jetta can never seem to add up to more than the sum of its parts, and it fades into the background of this highly competitive segment.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Volkswagen Passat

The Volkswagen Passat never quite stands out in a highly competitive segment that includes both the best-selling mid-size sedan in the United States and a perennial 10Best award winner; but it still does its job extremely well. Eschewing flashy design in favor of considered creases and a squared-off stance, the Passat looks like the grown-up of its group. A controlled ride, reliable handling, impressive efficiency, and huge interior make it a smart choice, while the sub-6.0-second zero-to-60-mph times that come with an available V-6 engine can entice speed demons (although the Ford Fusion Sport is still quicker). The Passat is a solid choice—especially if rear-seat space is of crucial importance—but despite its many charms, it isn’t our favorite in this class of giants.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2018 Volkswagen Golf R

The Golf R is the understated and underrated antithesis of its red-hot hatchback rivals such as the Ford Focus RS, the Subaru WRX STI, and the Honda Civic Type R. Its mixture of performance and practicality is expected, but its seamless blending of those two key attributes is unique. On top of that, the R outclasses everything in the category with the most sophisticated styling inside and out. Its place at the peak of the peerless Volkswagen Golf family has helped it earn multiple 10Best awards, including for 2018. However, the equally lovable and significantly less expensive Golf GTI upstages it. Likewise, the R-rated version lacks the literal and figurative wild side of the hardcore alternatives. Regardless, this sport compact is a dual threat, a winner on both the track and the cul-de-sac.