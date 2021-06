The Spain and Portugal Under-21 squads will meet Thursday in the semifinals of the UEFA European U-21 Championships. In the quarterfinals, the Spaniards defeated Croatia 2-1, while they will be going up against a Portuguese side that knocked off Italy in an offensive shootout, 5-3. Spain is led by Javier Puado, who leads his country with three goals in the tournament. For Portugal, Dany Mota has three goals in three matches for to lead the way offensively.