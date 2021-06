A reader makes some suggestions for new features Nintendo could add to Mario Kart 9 and how it would be the perfect game for the Switch Pro. With so many gamers currently invested in the next gen battle between PlayStation and Xbox my thoughts at the moment are tuned towards the more nebulous prospect of the Switch Pro. Everyone seems convinced that it’s going to come out this year and considering how good the original Switch has been I am all for it. It’ll be cool to see Nintendo working with something closer to cutting edge but, as ever, the most important thing will be the games.