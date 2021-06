Ubisoft revealed new details this week about their upcoming Ubisoft Forward event taking place this month during E3 2021. The event, which will be pre-recorded like last year, will be streamed live on June 12th at Noon PT, both on their website as well as Twitch and YouTube. The event will talk about brand new titles, updates, and a few surprises they're keeping close to the chest. There will be a pre-show at 11am with some news bits and a few updates on titles like For Honor, Trackmania, The Crew 2, Brawlhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more. We have more details for you here as we now wait for the show to happen.