Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Valve Set to Branch Further Into Portable Gaming With SteamPal

By Ken Barnes
Coming Soon!
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsTechnica has revealed that Valve has been working on a top-secret project designed to further increase their already Olympian-level reach in the gaming space. Codenamed “SteamPal”, the new device is said to be a Linux-based portable system with more than a hint of the look of the Nintendo Switch about it. The device would run a large number of the titles that already exist on Steam’s PC platform and could even be available at retail, supply chain willing, as soon as the end of this very year.

www.comingsoon.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve Corporation#Pc Gaming#Steam Link#Launches#Supply#Valve Set#Olympian#The Nintendo Switch#Steampal#Fuel#Mouse Heavy Titles#Fire#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Computers
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

2021 Is Set To See A Slight Decline In The Games Industry

With the ongoing pandemic leading to a record rise in the gaming industry last year, 2021 is on track to see a slight decline in both the number of players and the amount of revenue generated by the gaming industry as a whole. For the first time, gaming data collection site Newzoo have compiled a negative forecast of how the coming year is shaping up for the gaming industry – but while things aren’t looking great, they could be a whole lot worse.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

De Light portable and versatile streaming light set

If you are searching for a portable streaming light system you may be interested in the new Kickstarter campaign for De Light. Offering a portable lighting system complete with smart phone Mount allowing you to illuminate your streaming videos in a professional way whenever you may be capable of accepting different cameras enabling you to quickly create different angles adding creativity to your videos, the De Light lighting system has been designed to provide professional grade studio lighting straight out-of-the-box.
Video Gameszycrypto.com

CryptoBlades Set to Revolutionize the Gaming Sector With NFTs

CryptoBlades, a non-fungible token (NFT) crafting game built on the Binance Smart Chain, has embarked on a journey to revolutionize the gaming industry with its SKILL tokens. Founded back in 2014 by Philip Devine, CryptoBlades is backed by skilled developers with years of experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Valve will be at E3 as part of the PC Gaming Show

Valve will make a rare E3 appearance at the PC Gaming Show to talk solely about Steam. Could this be the official SteamPal announcement?. According to PG Gamer, Valve will be showing up at E3 2021 with a "message regarding Steam." Valve doesn't make a lot of E3 appearances, so it's certainly of note that the company will be at this year's all-digital event. It's also never been on the PC Gaming Show, so their appearance is twice as notable.
Computerssoftpedia.com

Portable TagScanner 6.1.9

Portable TagScanner is a tool that you can use to edit the ID3 tags of your MP3 audio tracks in a user-friendly environment. Since installation is not required, you can simply place Portable TagScanner on a removable drive, plug it into any computer and directly run its executable file. Plus, there will be no changes made to your Windows registry keys.
Video GamesArs Technica

Nvidia and Valve are bringing DLSS to Linux gaming… sort of

Linux gamers, rejoice—we're getting Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling on our favorite platform! But don't rejoice too hard; the new support only comes on a few games, and it's only on Windows versions of those games played via Proton. At Computex 2021, Nvidia announced a collaboration with Valve to bring...
Electronicspowderbulksolids.com

Manual Cone Valve

Booth 1247 - Invented primarily to assist companies who experience problems with butterfly valve or slide valve IBCs, the Manual Cone Valve (MCV) is a manually operated device that is tested and proven to overcome the issues of core flow, particle rolling, and mix segregation during the discharge process. Designed...
Computerssoftpedia.com

NetTraffic Portable 1.66.2

Among many other tasks, network administrators have to make sure that the data traffic that goes through the network does not cause clutters. In other words, they need a reliable traffic monitoring application that can provide statistical information about the sent and received packets and offer insight on what might have caused bottlenecks at some point. One such application is NetTraffic Portable.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Fighting Simulator Game Garbage Set To Release In June

GrabTheGames announced today that their fighting game simulator Garbage will be fully released on PC next month. The game incorporated elements of it being a management sim as you are now a homeless person on the streets finding ways to survive, fight others for what you have, and control what little there is whenever everywhere is trash. You can play a prologue totally free right now on Steam as the game will drop on June 4th, 2021.
Electronicsbit-tech.net

Further details about the Aorus FO48U gaming monitor released

Gigabyte released some outline detail of the Aorus FO48U monitor back in April. It was the top-end offering among a trio of '4K Tactical Gaming Monitors' it announced. However, at the time the tech specs provided weren't as detailed as we would have liked. Put simply, Gigabyte announced these monitors before the individual product pages were ready, so we had to make do with the specs the PR department wanted to highlight.
Economybleedingcool.com

Brew By Pandasaurus Games Is Experiencing Further Shipping Delays

Pandasaurus Games, renowned tabletop gaming company known for board games like Umbra Via and Brew, has announced today that the latter game, which has experienced many pitfalls and delays in the past short while, is experiencing yet another delay in shipping. At this time, the copies of the game are in the Los Angeles port and is thankfully ashore, but because of the backlog in unpacking so many delayed pieces of cargo in the port, Brew currently won't be making it anywhere in the next week, like what was originally promised.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Unreal Engine 5: hands-on with Epic's next-gen technology

Last week, Epic released Unreal Engine 5 for early access, along with a sample demo project - Valley of the Ancient - for developers to explore. Crucial to UE5 are two fundamental new technologies: Nanite, which aims to deliver something akin to 'infinite detail' and Lumen, a state of the art global illumination solution. At its maximum 'epic' settings, the demo targets 1080p at 30 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, another new technology - Temporal Super Resolution (TSR) uses smart upscaling to deliver a convincing 4K presentation. This is cutting-edge stuff and having now spent some time with UE5 on PC, we have some impressions and initial performance numbers.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Valve's SteamPal handheld game console may not appear at E3

(Pocket-lint) - A while back the possibility of a Valve crafted portable game console codenamed SteamPal leaked online. Now Valve has announced that it is set to "deliver a message regarding Steam at E3 2021". Some have reasoned that we might be about to find out more about the console...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Don’t expect Half-Life 3 or Valve’s SteamPal at E3 2021

All hell broke loose yesterday when PCGamer revealed that Valve would be commenting about Steam at E3 2021’s PC Gaming Show event. However, it appears that this message will not be the one you’ve been waiting for. At first, PCGamer claimed that PC Gaming Show would have a “message from...
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

What we want to see from the possible SteamPal handheld from Valve

Steam Machines and SteamOS were ultimately a failure, for many reasons. The whole thing was confusing for both users and consumers with multiple models, and most of them wanted far too much money. What will be different this time? How can Valve actually make it work?. This time around at...
Technologygeneralaviationnews.com

BlueMAX portable MFD updated

FlightData Solutions has added new features to its BlueMAX wireless adapter, including auto connect, auto uploads, and auto reporting. BlueMax is a Bluetooth adapter that enables wireless streaming of aircraft data, such as engine, systems, and navigation data, to a portable device. When paired with the free BlueMAX mobile app (available for iOS and Android), the pilot’s mobile device becomes a portable multifunction display and data recorder.