Valve Set to Branch Further Into Portable Gaming With SteamPal
ArsTechnica has revealed that Valve has been working on a top-secret project designed to further increase their already Olympian-level reach in the gaming space. Codenamed “SteamPal”, the new device is said to be a Linux-based portable system with more than a hint of the look of the Nintendo Switch about it. The device would run a large number of the titles that already exist on Steam’s PC platform and could even be available at retail, supply chain willing, as soon as the end of this very year.www.comingsoon.net