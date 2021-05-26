Valve Set to Branch Further Into Portable Gaming With SteamPal

Pandasaurus Games, renowned tabletop gaming company known for board games like Umbra Via and Brew, has announced today that the latter game, which has experienced many pitfalls and delays in the past short while, is experiencing yet another delay in shipping. At this time, the copies of the game are in the Los Angeles port and is thankfully ashore, but because of the backlog in unpacking so many delayed pieces of cargo in the port, Brew currently won't be making it anywhere in the next week, like what was originally promised.