newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rehoboth, MA

Shad Factory Pond: Where Ghosts Share Space With Wildlife

Posted by 
Tracey Folly
Tracey Folly
 3 days ago

Have you heard about the ghost that haunts this popular local Rehoboth, Massachusetts fishing spot?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ObdfN_0aBvYxYq00
Shad Factory Pond, Rehoboth, MassachusettsTracey Folly/Author

There's a place in Rehoboth, Massachusetts where local fishermen love to visit. Shad Factory Pond is a relaxing spot for a picnic lunch, birdwatching, fishing, and just maybe ghost hunting.

You see, on the site of what used to be the factory that gives Shad Factory Pond its name, there is said to be a ghost that makes its presence known whenever he feels like it. Despite numerous visits to the aforementioned pond, I've yet to meet this ghost.

The truth is that I don't want to. I don't visit for the ghosts, the fishing, or even the birdwatching. I'm there for the scenery.

Shad Factory Pond is also a great place to take pictures of the local flora and fauna. People also enjoy taking selfies and videos against its peaceful backdrop.

In the spring and summer months, the ruins of the old factory are hidden by the tall grass, weeds, and underbrush. Even though the Town of Rehoboth employs landscapers to keep the grass mowed to a respectable length, their efforts do not extend to the toppled bricks and stones that lie deeper in the scraggly woods.

In the late fall through the winter, those abandoned stones become visible, if you know where to look. That's when you can almost imagine the single forlorn ghost who is said to haunt the old factory.

No one knows the origin of the ghost. What was his name? Where did he come from? What does he want?

I guess we'll never know, but I do have a theory. Maybe he just enjoys the view. Who can blame him?

Ghosts have become a popular subject for romantic entertainment. But where do people see ghosts? It's not in the city streets. Historic graveyards are almost never haunted. So why do ghost stories usually take place in a countryside setting, often near bodies of water?

If you see the ghost of Shad Factory Pond, you should ask him yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqfZV_0aBvYxYq00
Shad Factory Pond, Rehoboth, MassachusettsTracey Folly/Author

Tracey Folly

Tracey Folly

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
190
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Writing online content since 2009.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Rehoboth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#The Factory#The Ghosts#Ghost Hunting#Ghost Stories#Birdwatching#Picnic#Shad Factory Pond#Town Of Rehoboth#Weeds#Fishermen#Historic Graveyards#Underbrush#Pictures#Lunch#Love#Romantic Entertainment#Summer Months#Landscapers#Numerous Visits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
Related
Posted by
Tracey Folly

Looking for the Best Picnic Spot in Bristol, Rhode Island?

Visitors touring the historic Linden Place mansion are welcome to stay and picnic on the grounds, which include a sculpture garden and an eighteenth-century gazebo. Linden Place Mansion, Sculpture Gardens, Ballroom, 500 Hope St, Bristol, Rhode Island 02809By Tracey Folly/Author.
Housingmybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE – SAVAGE POND – FULLER POND

Earlier this week we drove to view the headwater of the Ten Mile River in Plainville, Massachusetts. Savage Pond’s water level was high and sparkled in the sunshine as a neighboring private residence displayed a large mixed-color tulip garden of great beauty. With the return of migrating blackbirds, the wetland...
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

At the pond: Chick happenings in Davis

Here a chick, there a chick, everywhere a chick chick — chicks in nests, eggs are being laid and nest building is happening all over. We are working to buck the trend of bird loss in Davis. This is important because we have lost three billion birds, one-quarter of our birdlife since 1970 in North America. The leading scientific journal, Science and researchers at seven institutions back these numbers — 303 of 529 species are in decline.
GardeningPosted by
newschain

How to build your own wildlife-friendly mini pond

Ever thought of creating a mini pond to help attract an endless stream of wildlife to your garden?. Former Blue Peter gardener Chris Collins has come up with a quirky way of doing it, which can involve all the family, be it on the weekend, at half term or during National Children’s Gardening Week.
TravelParents Magazine

6 Conservation Vacation Destinations Where Wildlife and Families Both Win

There is mud everywhere on this little girl. Mud on her head, mud on her back, mud oozing between her toes. As she plops herself into the heart of a deep, gloopy, puddle of dirt, there's a sloppy rainfall of chocolate-colored droplets that elicit grunts of delight. The girl I'm watching luckily isn't my daughter, but a rescued 3-year-old elephant living in pachyderm delight at Thailand's Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp. This 2-ton toddler is having the time of her life in the muddy depths, and I have a front row seat of her sloppy hijinks from my Jungle Bubble room, an eco-friendly, transparent dome that's one of the newest conservation accommodations in the world.
LifestyleAlpena News

A visit to a reflecting pond

“Well I was born in a small town, and I can breathe in a small town. Gonna die in this small town and that’s probably where they’ll bury me,” — John Mellencamp. Just inside the Ontonagon County side of the Ontonagon-Houghton county line, situated along Mill Pond Road, is a small dam across Trout Creek — a picturesque place to be.
Damariscotta, MElcnme.com

On the Pond

This week’s column may earn me the title of curmudgeon or just another environmentalist trying to take away all of the fun. I don’t believe I am either, though, admittedly, as I age, I am more easily irritated by things such as incessantly barking dogs, and as readers know, I do love to write about the health of Biscay Pond, the flora and fauna, and just life as a year round resident on Biscay.
Bristol, RIPosted by
Tracey Folly

Bristol Sunset Cafe Is Located in the Scenic Part of Town

From nearby shopping to surrounding scenery, you won't find a better spot to start your day than this tiny cafe. Breakfast at the Bristol Sunset CafeTracey Folly/Author. The Bristol Sunset Cafe is perfectly suited to anyone's lifestyle; whether that be morning meetings or weekend brunches with friends. The interior is small but cozy; it has a variety of tables and chairs.
Yadkin County, NCncwildlife.org

Wildlife Commission Stocks Yadkin County Park Fishing Pond

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (May 20, 2021) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, in collaboration with the Yadkin Valley Wildlife Federation (YVWF) and the Yadkin County Department of Parks and Recreation, successfully reopened Yadkin county’s community fishing pond in March thanks to an aerator pump donated by the YVWF. Fish stockings at...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Only In Massachusetts

The Fairytale Road Trip That’ll Lead You To Some Of Massachusetts’ Most Magical Places

Feel like escaping into a fairytale? You’re in luck – we’ve put together a day-long road trip across Massachusetts that will take you to the most whimsical, enchanting spots in the Bay State. Like all of our road trips, feel free to start at either end and skip any stops that don’t tickle your fancy. […] The post The Fairytale Road Trip That’ll Lead You To Some Of Massachusetts’ Most Magical Places appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bar Harbor, MEBangor Daily News

Popular tour boat moving from Bar Harbor to Eastport because that ‘is where the wildlife is’

A popular seasonal tour boat that has operated out of Bar Harbor for more than 20 years is moving to Eastport for the 2021 tourist season. Ed Monat, who fishes in the winter and owns and operates Diver Ed’s Dive-In Theater in the summer, said the reason for the move is pretty simple. Eastport is well known to scuba divers as having some of the best diving on the East Coast, he said, and the sea creatures that he shows to his passengers are more plentiful off Eastport than they are in Frenchman Bay.
Newport, RIPosted by
SDM News

Five Places Worth Visiting in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is known for being the smallest state in the US. It is surrounded by stunning waters and it’s no surprise that it was nicknamed the ‘Ocean State’. From the miles and miles of white sands to the glorious mansions scattered around, you’re going to be impressed. But don’t be doubtful. This state might be small, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for with impressive historic scenes, great architecture and vibrant culture in its towns and villages. Whatever your interests are, one thing is sure Rhode Island is always a good destination.