Shad Factory Pond: Where Ghosts Share Space With Wildlife

Have you heard about the ghost that haunts this popular local Rehoboth, Massachusetts fishing spot?

Shad Factory Pond, Rehoboth, Massachusetts Tracey Folly/Author

There's a place in Rehoboth, Massachusetts where local fishermen love to visit. Shad Factory Pond is a relaxing spot for a picnic lunch, birdwatching, fishing, and just maybe ghost hunting.

You see, on the site of what used to be the factory that gives Shad Factory Pond its name, there is said to be a ghost that makes its presence known whenever he feels like it. Despite numerous visits to the aforementioned pond, I've yet to meet this ghost.

The truth is that I don't want to. I don't visit for the ghosts, the fishing, or even the birdwatching. I'm there for the scenery.

Shad Factory Pond is also a great place to take pictures of the local flora and fauna. People also enjoy taking selfies and videos against its peaceful backdrop.

In the spring and summer months, the ruins of the old factory are hidden by the tall grass, weeds, and underbrush. Even though the Town of Rehoboth employs landscapers to keep the grass mowed to a respectable length, their efforts do not extend to the toppled bricks and stones that lie deeper in the scraggly woods.

In the late fall through the winter, those abandoned stones become visible, if you know where to look. That's when you can almost imagine the single forlorn ghost who is said to haunt the old factory.

No one knows the origin of the ghost. What was his name? Where did he come from? What does he want?

I guess we'll never know, but I do have a theory. Maybe he just enjoys the view. Who can blame him?

Ghosts have become a popular subject for romantic entertainment. But where do people see ghosts? It's not in the city streets. Historic graveyards are almost never haunted. So why do ghost stories usually take place in a countryside setting, often near bodies of water?

If you see the ghost of Shad Factory Pond, you should ask him yourself.

Shad Factory Pond, Rehoboth, Massachusetts Tracey Folly/Author