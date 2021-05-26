Cancel
Family Relationships

Kevin Hart on fatherhood: 'It's a feeling like no other'

By Annie Martin
 17 days ago
Kevin Hart (second from right), pictured with Eniko Parrish, daughter Heaven and sons Kenzo and Hendrix, from left to right, discussed his bond with his family on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" after welcoming his fourth child, daughter Kaori. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart is opening up about his "close-knit" bond with his family.

The 41-year-old actor and comedian discussed fatherhood on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon after welcoming his fourth child, daughter Kaori, in September.

Hart has two children, Kaori and son Kenzo, 3, with his wife, Eniko Parrish. He also has two children, daughter Heaven, 16, and son Hendrix, 13, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart.

On The Tonight Show, Hart said living with four children gives him "a feeling like no other."

"I have embraced fatherhood, you know, with everything that I have, man," Hart said. "It's just -- it's insane sometimes when you are in a home, and you look around you, and you look at this -- this thing -- this thing that now exists that has such a tight and close-knit bond, man."

"And, you know, I didn't come from the mom and dad in the same household, and the family that ate dinner every night," he added. "So, the fact that, you know, I now have broke the mold and created that and started that, it means a lot. It means the world to me. I love to see it."

Hart said during a previous appearance on The Tonight Show that his daughter Heaven wants to follow in his footsteps and become an actress and comedian.

"My daughter is all about it. She wants to be a comedian, a comedic actress. She wants to write. She wants to produce. Everything that she has seen me do, my daughter wants to do. She is daddy's girl to the fullest," he said.

Hart plays a father in the upcoming film Fatherhood. On The Tonight Show, Hart said he hopes his role as a widowed father struggling to raise his daughter helps showcase Black fathers in a positive light.

"There was a high level of doubt in what he could do, if he could do, and rather than giving up, you know, he had to figure out a way to kind of bear down and stick with what life has thrown at him and make the best of it," Hart said.

"You know, for some time on the screen, on TV, if we're not getting out of jail or on drugs or off drugs -- You know, there's a significant struggle behind the image of a Black father," he added.

Fatherhood premieres June 18 on Netflix. The film co-stars Melody Hurd, Alfre Woodard and Lil Rel Howery.

