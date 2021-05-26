Cancel
MONROE STREET ART PROJECT

downtownspringfield.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree blocks of one of the most heavily travelled roads in downtown Springfield are getting an artistic boost thanks to a new DSI ARTification installation. When you visit Monroe Street between 3rd and 6th Streets, you will find windows featuring fantastic digital artwork. These unique collaborative artworks were created by Springfield High School art students taught by Beth Pianezza and Tara Starling. The installation of student work is interwoven with quotes from Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity by author Charles L. Marohn Jr., which was the subject of DSI’s first book club and the impetus for the creation of a Strong Springfield.

www.downtownspringfield.org
