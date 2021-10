The Wichita Fire Department and the Sedgwick County Fire Department have activities scheduled this week in connection with Fire Prevention Week, October 3rd through the 9th. The theme for this year’s program is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” Sedgwick County Fire Marshal Dan Wegner said many people were working or attending school from home last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and if they called 911, dispatchers would hear alarms going off in the background. The focus of Fire Prevention Week is to educate people on the meaning of the different sounds an alarm can make. Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow says everyone in the home should understand the sounds and know how to respond.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO