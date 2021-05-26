This Sister Wives Fan Theory Changes Everything
Since 2010, TLC's "Sister Wives" has offered viewers a tantalizing glimpse into the unconventional lifestyle of proud polygamist Kody Brown and his four wives. The Browns often struggle to make their unusual family dynamic work and, as the series wore on, interpersonal issues have proliferated. Aside from tussling with society's harsh views on polygamy, Kody has to contend with jealousy and infighting between Meri, Christine, Janelle, Robyn and their many children. During the dramatic season 15 finale, he proclaimed, "I am in polygamy hell! I can't take it anymore!" (via In Touch Weekly).www.thelist.com