This Sister Wives Fan Theory Changes Everything

Sister Wives StarsThe Brown family is taking out debt faster than it is making money. Seasons 14 and 15 of her famous reality TV show pretty much dealt with her financial situation, and fans don’t think it’s getting better anytime soon. In fact, one of Cody Brown’s four wives was displaced when his landlord sold the property he was renting. If TLC’s pay isn’t keeping the family afloat, what is? Some family followers believe that the involvement of brown wives in MLM companies is putting food on the table.