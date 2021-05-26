Cancel
Celebrities

The Real Reason Mindy Kaling Won't Say Who Fathered Her Kids

By Chelsea Duff
 17 days ago
When Mindy Kaling got pregnant back in 2017, she decided to keep the news quiet at first. As a celebrity, it wasn't necessarily easy to separate that aspect of her life from the spotlight, but she managed to keep it under wraps until that July when sources told outlets like E! News that motherhood came as an "unexpected surprise" for the star. A month later, she finally opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with NBC's "Sunday Today With Willie Geist," and she welcomed daughter Katherine Kaling in December 2017, but she's still made her privacy a priority as her family has grown (via E! News).

