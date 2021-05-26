The Real Reason Mindy Kaling Won't Say Who Fathered Her Kids

HBO Max released some new details about its upcoming adult animated series Velma today, giving fans a little more info about series creator and star Mindy Kaling’s take on iconic cartoon crime-solver Velma Dinkley. The most immediately grabbing news, of course, was—per The Mary Sue—that the show’s version of Velma will be of East Asian descent, matching Kaling’s own ethnicity. (Needless to say, the parts of the internet who always get mad about changes like this have now achieved their usual volcano of intolerance.) But Kaling’s changes to the Velma formula also have a much more interesting shift to them, as Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, revealed during a presentation at the The TV Kids Summer Festival: The series is set to feature “no dog,” and “no van.”