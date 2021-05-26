Gwen Stefani Surprises Blake Shelton On His 10th Anniversary On 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton received a heartwarming tribute from his fiancée Gwen Stefani!. This week's two-part season finale of The Voice was an especially significant moment for Shelton, who marked his 10th year as a coach on the long-running singing competition show. In honoring the occasion, Shelton received a special tribute from his wife-to-be Stefani, who appeared onscreen in a special montage video wishing the country crooner a happy anniversary.