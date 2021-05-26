Gwen Stefani Surprises Blake Shelton On His 10th Anniversary On 'The Voice'

Right around the time Blake Shelton became a country superstar in 2012, his touring life and his TV show life (The Voice), were starting to take their toll. As a big star in country music, the touring gets intense. He recently told Apple, “I was touring full time, or as much as I could, and it became too much, it was too much for me personally. I mean, there was never a day off, it was just crazy, and I started resenting touring a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is the point, what are we doing? I’m not enjoying it anymore.'”