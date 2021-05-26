Battle Creek’s ‘Field of Flight’ returning for 2021 with no pandemic restrictions
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Organizers of one of southwest Michigan’s biggest annual events say this summer’s festival will take place with no restrictions. The Battle Creek Field of Flight Airs Show and Balloon festival, like most other big events in Michigan, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year, the hot air balloons, air shows, fireworks, and entertainment will resume from June 30 to July 4th.jack1065.com