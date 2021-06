After more than a year of lockdowns, bad weather in the U.S. is not going to stop Americans from heading out this Memorial Day weekend. AAA says more than 37 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles this weekend — a 60% increase over last year, when much of the country was still under lockdown orders. The rise is expected despite the highest gasoline prices on Memorial Day in seven years. The average price of a gallon of regular is now just north of $3.