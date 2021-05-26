Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pullman, WA

Screening for hearing loss before it happens

By Josh Babcock, College of Veterinary Medicine
wsu.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Washington State University researchers want to help pharmaceutical companies know if their drugs may cause hearing loss before they hit the market. “There are a number of different drugs that cause hearing loss, but we only know that because patients receive these drugs and start reporting hearing loss,” said Allison Coffin, a neuroscientist at WSU Vancouver. “Hearing loss is not tested for as a possible side effect during drug development or clinical trials. There has to be a better way.”

news.wsu.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Pullman, WA
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Loss#Drugs#Wsu#Clinical Trials#Medications#Clinical Development#Drug Development#Wsu Vancouver#Rewire Neuro Inc#The Palouse Club#Ai#Cougar Cage#Shark Tank#Cystic Fibrosis Patients#Wsu Researchers#Premature Infants#Wsu Students#Drug Developers#Antibiotics#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencewsu.edu

Natural Product-Drug Interaction Research Lecture

College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Mary Paine is the recipient of the prestigious ASCPT & FDA William B. Abrams Award this year. Join her this week as she discusses her research on natural product-drug interaction. Date: Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Time: 8–9:30 a.m. PDT. Virtual Workshop: ADOBE Connect. Lecture...
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Loved dog beats deadly immune system disease

It was not out of the norm for Rachel Faulkner’s 10-year-old Labrador mix, Zephyr, to get an upset stomach and pass on a meal – but a look in the dog’s eyes said this time was different. “She gave me this look like something was wrong and she wanted me...
Pullman, WADaily Evergreen

University’s perceived ‘popularity’ affected by location

Driving about an hour and a half out of Pullman, I remember there being a large “GO COUGS!” painted on the side of a building in a field. When I return to Chelan to visit my father, I can see flags with the WSU logo flying outside houses four hours away from Pullman.
Pullman, WAEurekAlert

New technology converts waste plastics to jet fuel in an hour

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Washington State University researchers have developed an innovative way to convert plastics to ingredients for jet fuel and other valuable products, making it easier and more cost effective to reuse plastics. The researchers in their reaction were able to convert 90% of plastic to jet fuel and...
Pullman, WALewiston Morning Tribune

SEL clinic will welcome people as young as 12 for virus vaccinations

People as young as 12 will be able to get a vaccination against the coronavirus next week during a clinic at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman. With the Pfizer vaccine now approved for people as young as 12, SEL announced it will stage a clinic for those in the younger age range from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. The clinic is open to people who live and work in Whitman County, according to an SEL news release.
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

2021 graduate working to improve life for people with disabilities

College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences. Abby Griffith leaves her house at 5 a.m. and walks for 12 minutes, tapping her way down cracked sidewalks to the nearest bus station. Then she navigates two transfers, taking three buses to reach the WSU Vancouver campus for morning classes. What...
Pullman, WAPosted by
Big Country News

SEL Plans Pullman Vaccine Clinic for Ages 12 and up

PULLMAN - In response to the Washington State Department of Health’s expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will host a vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and up May 21, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The clinic, which will administer first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, will be...
Whitman County, WADaily Evergreen

Children aged 12 to 15 years eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Whitman county residents aged 12-15 years are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Chris Skidmore, deputy director of Whitman County Public Health, said the county has some plans for upcoming vaccination clinics, but eligible adolescents can start receiving vaccinations at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories as soon as today. Skidmore said...
Whitman County, WADaily Evergreen

Mask off! Fully vaccinated individuals can go maskless outdoors

Whitman county residents who have been fully vaccinated for at least three weeks no longer have to wear masks outdoors. Fully vaccinated individuals can also be maskless in some indoor public spaces, said Chris Skidmore, deputy director of Whitman County Public Health. This does not include healthcare settings, schools, long-term care facilities or some private businesses.
Latah County, IDMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Local Briefs: SEL to have vaccine clinic for residents ages 12 and older

In response to the Washington State Department of Health’s expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will have a vaccine clinic for people ages 12 and older. The clinic, at 1825 Schweitzer Drive in Pullman, is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Friday and will administer first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech...
Wildlifewsu.edu

Animal scientist Zhihua Jiang receives Fulbright Scholar Award

Zhihua Jiang, professor and genome biologist with Washington State University’s Department of Animal Sciences, will conduct advanced research in Australia through a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award. The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announced Jiang’s award this week. As a Fulbright Scholar, Jiang will research...
Pullman, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Pullman Regional Hospital's Lisa Cordodor Recipient of Latest DAISY Nurse Recognition Award

PULLMAN - Pullman Regional Hospital's Lisa Cordodor has been selected as the recipient of the latest DAISY nurse recognition award!. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999.