Screening for hearing loss before it happens
Two Washington State University researchers want to help pharmaceutical companies know if their drugs may cause hearing loss before they hit the market. “There are a number of different drugs that cause hearing loss, but we only know that because patients receive these drugs and start reporting hearing loss,” said Allison Coffin, a neuroscientist at WSU Vancouver. “Hearing loss is not tested for as a possible side effect during drug development or clinical trials. There has to be a better way.”news.wsu.edu