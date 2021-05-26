Barto Landing reopened

SPRING VALLEY – Mitigation efforts at Barto Landing in Spring Valley are complete and the site is now open for recreational use. According to the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has completed clean up on the oil spill that traveled into the channel of the Illinois River. While emergency efforts are completed at the landing, booms will still be in place for the next few weeks to ensure residue collection. Officials ask that the booms not be disturbed. The public is reminded that dumping of any kind is illegal and a detriment to the environment and our natural resources.