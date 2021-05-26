New Vintage Store ‘Kalamazoo Pickers’ Opening Downtown

This charming cottage has not been on the market for two generations. It's going to go fast, as it is listed for less than you'd expect to pay for lake living. How many different places have you lived in? U.S Census data says the average American can expect to move 11.6 times in their lifetime. We typically buy three homes in a lifetime: a starter home, another for a growing family and then a smaller place for empty-nesters. This four-bedroom, two-story cottage has been occupied by the same person for the last forty years. It's now for sale and could be your next home. Take a look inside and at the beautiful lakefront property at 159 Honey Ln on Goguac Lake in Battle Creek, now for sale by owner.